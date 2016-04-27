April 27 Delhaize Group SA :

* Q1 comparable store sales growth of 2.6 pct in US (3.7 pct real growth), 2.9 pct in Belgium and 10.8 pct in South Eastern Europe

* Revenue growth of 4.3 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q1 net profit group share 109 million euros ($123.14 million), up 291 percent at actual rates

* Q1 revenue 6.2 billion euros versus 6.07 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q1 underlying operating profit 221 million euros (+26.0 pct at identical exchange rates)

* Q1 Belgium revenue 1.22 billion euros versus 1.18 billion euros year ago

* Q1 South Eastern Europe revenue 894 million euros versus 768 million euros year ago

* Q1 US revenue $4.45 billion versus $4.36 billion year ago

* Annual group cash capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 825 million euros at identical exchange rates

* Priority this year is to complete the merger with Ahold by mid-2016 as planned

* Reuters Poll: Q1 comparable store sales growth in US 2.15 pct, in Belgium 3.27 pct, South Eastern Europe 4.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)