UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Nestle Sa
* Says Nestle and R&R to create froneri, an ice cream and frozen food joint venture
* Nestle says Nestle and PAI will have equal equity interests in the joint venture; Ibrahim Najafi will be Froneri CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.