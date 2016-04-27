April 27 Serodus ASA :

* Q1 operating loss 8.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.00 million) versus loss 8.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax loss 8.2 million crowns versus loss 8.5 million crowns year ago

* Sees ongoing Phase 2a study in patients with diabetic nephropathy to complete enrolment by mid-2016, with a publication of results thereafter

* Plans Phase 2b dose-finding study to start in 2017

* Anticipates to complete preclinical studies for type 2 diabetes (ser140) project in 2017, followed by a Phase 1/2a study shortly after

* Plans to increase share capital through equity offerings

* Equity offering is expected to be performed in two phases - minor share issue primarily directed towards current shareholders and a larger equity placement primarily directed towards international life-science investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1625 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)