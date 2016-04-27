April 27 Serodus ASA :
* Q1 operating loss 8.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.00 million) versus loss 8.3 million
crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 8.2 million crowns versus loss 8.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees ongoing Phase 2a study in patients with diabetic nephropathy to complete enrolment by
mid-2016, with a publication of results thereafter
* Plans Phase 2b dose-finding study to start in 2017
* Anticipates to complete preclinical studies for type 2 diabetes (ser140) project in 2017,
followed by a Phase 1/2a study shortly after
* Plans to increase share capital through equity offerings
* Equity offering is expected to be performed in two phases - minor share issue primarily
directed towards current shareholders and a larger equity placement primarily directed towards
international life-science investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1625 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)