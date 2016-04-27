BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Eniro Ab, Q1:
* Sales decreased by 20 pct to SEK 504 million
* Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14 pct during the quarter, to SEK 119 million (104)
* Says "we are seeing a slight recovery in order bookings" Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement