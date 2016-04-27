April 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* In q1, revenue was £1,300m (2015: £1,320m), down 1.5% against last year's result

* Order book stood at £6.4bn at end of march, compared to £6.6bn at year end

* Net debt at end of march was £1.16bn

* Sale process of gpg is continuing with a number of interested parties. We continue to expect to complete a disposal in second half.

* Other businesses/assets that have been identified as non-core are also being prepared for sale.

* We continue to expect these disposals to provide major contribution to plan to halve net debt by mid-2017.

* Our financial guidance for 2016 remains same as we gave at full-year results in march.

* For full-year 2016, we expect to see only slight like-for-like revenue decline, with a reduction in trading margins significantly less than decline in 2015.

* Net debt is expected to be circa £1 billion at year end, before any proceeds from disposals Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)