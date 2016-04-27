April 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
* In q1, revenue was £1,300m (2015: £1,320m), down 1.5%
against last year's result
* Order book stood at £6.4bn at end of march, compared to
£6.6bn at year end
* Net debt at end of march was £1.16bn
* Sale process of gpg is continuing with a number of
interested parties. We continue to expect to complete a disposal
in second half.
* Other businesses/assets that have been identified as
non-core are also being prepared for sale.
* We continue to expect these disposals to provide major
contribution to plan to halve net debt by mid-2017.
* Our financial guidance for 2016 remains same as we gave at
full-year results in march.
* For full-year 2016, we expect to see only slight
like-for-like revenue decline, with a reduction in trading
margins significantly less than decline in 2015.
* Net debt is expected to be circa £1 billion at year end,
before any proceeds from disposals
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)