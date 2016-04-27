BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 27 Konecranes Abp :
* Konecranes and Terex Corporation announced in August 2015 their respective Boards of Directors unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine their businesses in a merger of equals
* Closing of merger is now expected to occur about in middle of second half of 2016
* It is anticipated that substantially all financial and tax synergies of 32 million euros ($36.2 million) will be eliminated as a result of certain regulations promulgated and proposed by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.