April 27 Konecranes Abp :

* Konecranes and Terex Corporation announced in August 2015 their respective Boards of Directors unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine their businesses in a merger of equals

* Closing of merger is now expected to occur about in middle of second half of 2016

* It is anticipated that substantially all financial and tax synergies of 32 million euros ($36.2 million) will be eliminated as a result of certain regulations promulgated and proposed by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department

