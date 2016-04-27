April 27 Steinhoff International

* No increase to third cash offer

* Board of Conforama confirms that its third increased offer of 160 pence for each Darty share is final, and will not be increased.

* Final offer of 160 pence for each Darty share reflects evaluation criteria we use for all acquisitions, including return on investment and value creation-CEO Conforama

* At an increased price, Darty business would no longer create sufficient value for Steinhoff shareholders, employees and other stakeholders - CEO Conforama