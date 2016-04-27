April 27 Lexibook SA :

* Launches capital increase of maximum 3.5 million euros ($3.95 million), including extension option, through issuance of 1.5 million shares

* Capital increase to be launched with preferential subscription rights with ration of 10 new shares for 33 existing ones