Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Kambi Group Plc
* Q1 EBIT 2.0 million euros ($2.26 million) versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 13.3 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order