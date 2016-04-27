April 27 Barclays Plc
* Group Q1 pretax profit 793 million stg versus 1.057
billion stg year ago
* Q1 basic eps 2.7 pence versus 2.9 pence year ago
* Cet1 ratio finished quarter at 11.3%
* Momentum in rundown of non-core continued, with risk
weighted assets (rwas) decreasing a further £3bn to £51bn in
quarter.
* Barclays uk delivered a strong underlying rote of 20.5%
(q115: 24.0%)
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions 443 million
pounds
* Q1 litigation and conduct charges 78 million stg
* Books own credit loss of £109m
* Credit impairment charges increased 15% to £443m primarily
driven by impairment of a number of single name exposures,
largely in respect of clients in oil and gas sector
* In Corporate & Investment bank, underlying profit before
tax decreased 31% to £701m primarily driven by a reduction in
banking and markets income, increased credit impairment charges
and higher operating expenses
* Underlying total operating expenses increased 6% to
£1,800m
* entered into exclusive discussions with AnaCap Financial
Partners for the potential sale of its French Retail Banking
operations including its network of 74 branches, life insurance
business, and wealth and investment management operations. Any
potential transaction is subject to a mandatory consultation
period.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)