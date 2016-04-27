April 27 Kesko Oyj

* Says Q1 adjusted EBIT increased to 32.3 million euros ($36.5 million) from 25.5 million euros a year earlier, broadly in line with analysts' average expectation of 33 million in a Reuters poll

* Says despite intense competition, grocery trade performance was stable and profitability remained at a good level

* Says net sales for next 12 months are expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months

* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items for next 12-month period is expected to equal level of preceding 12 months