April 27 Crh Plc

* A positive trading backdrop in our major markets resulted in a 9% increase in Q1 sales compared with proforma 2015

* Americas up 22%, Europe in line and Asia 12% ahead.

* Group EBITDA for seasonally less significant first half of year is expected to be close to eur 1 billion

* Expect to continue to make progress in second half of year on a group EBITDA basis Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)