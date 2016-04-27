Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Net Insight
* Q1 operating earnings amounted to SEK 7.8 (6.2) million
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings were SEK 11.2 (6.2) million
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 110.0 (87.7) million, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order