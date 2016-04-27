Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Addnode Group AB :
* Q1 net sales 540.8 million Swedish crowns ($66.73 million) versus 431.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITA 30.6 million crowns versus 33.7 million crowns year ago
