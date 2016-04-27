April 27 BZ WBK :

* The Polish Banco Santander unit plans a "stable" 2016 net profit in comparable terms, BZ WBK said in a presentation on Wednesday.

* The lender booked a net profit of 2.33 billion zlotys ($601.1 million) in 2015.

* BZ WBK showed a 46-percent year-on-year fall in its first quarter net profit to 556 million zlotys, as a year ago its results were supported by a sale of part of its insurance business. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8763 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)