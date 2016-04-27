UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 27 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* AGM statement
* Group agreed disposal of Frank Russell Company's investment management business for gross proceeds of $1,150m.
* Plan to constitute both regulatory and technology advisory groups in 2016 - Chairman
* Believe value creating opportunities of combination of LSEG and Deutsche Boerse are substantial - Chairman
* Firmly believes that this merger will offer opportunity to participate in long term growth with diversified and resilient revenue streams.- Chairman
* "We expect merger to complete by end of 2016 or during Q1 2017" - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February