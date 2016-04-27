BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Orion Oyj
* Decision by the board of directors to acquire own shares
* 500,000 class B shares will be acquired, acquisition will be started at earliest on 4 May and it can continue until further notice Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales