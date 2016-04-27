BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Lloyds Of London
* Central assets for solvency increased to £3,387m (december 2015: £3,338m) on a solvency ii basis
* Management's estimate of excess of central assets over members' losses has increased during period to £3,375m
* Lloyds of london says society's investments returned £48m, or 1.7%, during period (2015: £42m, 1.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.