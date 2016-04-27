April 27 Salvepar SA :

* Salvepar announces the increase of its stake in Asten Sante to 22.3 pct of the capital and voting rights

* Transaction was completed at a 12 million euro ($13.6 million) price, completed by an earn-out which will be paid at a later date Source text: bit.ly/1SJkfgn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)