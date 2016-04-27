BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :
* Q1 net sales 46.3 million Swedish crowns ($5.71 million) versus 47.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA profit 4.4 million crowns versus loss 1.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1112 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement