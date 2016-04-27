April 27 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q1 net interest income 396 million Danish crowns ($60.18 million) versus 452 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 204 million crowns versus 533 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 55 million crowns versus 98 million crowns year ago

* Says FY core earnings before impairment still expected to hover around 1.1 billion Danish crowns and writedowns for impairment to be realized around the 2015 level