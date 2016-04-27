BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Sobi CEO in news wire call after Q1 report:
* On M&A, says very active in looking at opportunities to expand portfolio both in Europe and U.S.
* Asked if company is for sale, CEO says as a public company we are for sale every day, but we're currently not looking to sell Further company coverage:
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales