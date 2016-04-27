April 27 BW LPG Ltd

* Announces a sale and leaseback arrangement and two timecharter-in agreements

* Says has concluded a sale and leaseback agreement with Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd. for its last VLGC newbuilding under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

* Concurrently BW LPG has also agreed to timecharter-in two vlgc newbuildings to be constructed at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd, with deliveries expected in 2020

* All three timecharter-in agreements include purchase options

* The benefits of the transactions are threefold: it allows us to renew our chartered-in fleet, enables us to offer our customers more flexible solutions and it further strengthens our relationship with Japan, which is one of the world's most important LPG demand centres