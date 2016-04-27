April 27 AAK Publ AB

* Q1 total volumes continued to grow nicely and were up 5 percent. Organic volume growth was flat

* Q1 operating profit of SEK 381 mln vs year-ago 321 mln

* Says after two years of severely deteriorating market conditions in Russia and Ukraine, the first quarter showed strong growth, but from a low level

* Reuters poll: AAK Q1 operating profit was seen at SEK 352 mln