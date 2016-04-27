UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 AAK Publ AB
* Q1 total volumes continued to grow nicely and were up 5 percent. Organic volume growth was flat
* Q1 operating profit of SEK 381 mln vs year-ago 321 mln
* Says after two years of severely deteriorating market conditions in Russia and Ukraine, the first quarter showed strong growth, but from a low level
* Reuters poll: AAK Q1 operating profit was seen at SEK 352 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.