April 27 EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy tells Senate hearing:

* unrealistic to delay Hinkley Point project until after EPR reactors in France and China enter service

* must proceed with Hinkley Point project once EDF has opinion of group works council

* Hinkley Point project is ready, all accords are ready

* Hinkley Point would have been launched already if electricity prices had remained at 50 euros/MWh