UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Fitch:
* Fitch: emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe
* Do not expect any immediate impact on European manufacturers' ratings from recent announcements and emissions test results
* Believe pressure has increased from regulators to tighten emission legislations testing procedures ,accelerate move to real emissions testing.
* Ratings could also be threatened if there were further revelations of fraud ,major irregularities by a manufacturer on emission testing
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.