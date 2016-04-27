BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 27 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc
Denial of water quality certification to constitution pipeline to have no material impact on proposed acquisition of co by Duke Energy
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.