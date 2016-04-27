April 27 Rediff.Com India Ltd :
* Rediff.Com informs nasdaq of intent to withdraw american
depository shares from listing and registration
* Rediff.Com india ltd says shares of rediff's adss are
expected to continue trading on otc pink marketplace following
delisting and deregistration
* Company intends to deregister its adss and to cease
publicly filing its periodic reports with sec
* Rediff anticipates that its 20-f for fiscal year ended
march 31, 2015 will be its last publicly filed periodic report
* Reasons for withdrawal relate to cost of filing periodic
reports with sec and meeting other applicable regulatory
requirements
* "we are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs"
* Current economic climate has not only impacted capital
markets, but digital advertising industry as well
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: