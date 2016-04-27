EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 27 Sparton Corp
* Says Sparton Corporation explores potential sale transaction
* Says its board has authorized Wells Fargo Securities to conduct a process to identify parties interested in acquiring entire co
* Sparton Corp says decision made after considering number of options presented by Wells Fargo upon completion of their strategic alternative review engagement
* Sparton Corp says working with wells fargo to prepare necessary marketing materials and expects to begin engaging with interested parties by end of june
* Says it has not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.