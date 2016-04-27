April 27 Sparton Corp

* Says Sparton Corporation explores potential sale transaction

* Says its board has authorized Wells Fargo Securities to conduct a process to identify parties interested in acquiring entire co

* Sparton Corp says decision made after considering number of options presented by Wells Fargo upon completion of their strategic alternative review engagement

* Sparton Corp says working with wells fargo to prepare necessary marketing materials and expects to begin engaging with interested parties by end of june

* Says it has not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process