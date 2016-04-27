Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 IAR Systems Group AB :
* Q1 net sales 80.5 million Swedish crowns ($9.95 million) versus 76.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 23.1 million crowns versus 23.7 million crowns year ago
* Financial goal is to increase sales by 10-15 pct annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 25 pct over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0944 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order