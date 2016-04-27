British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Platzer :
* Has signed agreement with University of Gothenburg to acquire leasehold Lorensberg 62:1, better known as Studenternas Hus
* Property value amounts to about 50 million Swedish crowns ($6.18 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0956 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)