April 27 Lventure Group SpA :

* Announces co-investment of total value of about 800,000 euros ($904,240.00) in wineOwine

* WineOwine is startup that selects and sells through e-commerce portal wines from small Italian producers

* Amount invested by Lventure Group in wineOwine is equal to 100,000 euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)