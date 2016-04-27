UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Vivint Smart Home
* Vivint Smart Home Announces $100 Mln Equity Investment Co Led by peter thiel and solamere capital Source text: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.