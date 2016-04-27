BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Ilkka Yhtymä Oyj :
* Cooperation negotiations concluded
* One person will retire, 3 people will be laid off following termination of their contracts
* Part of personnel will be temporalily laid off for up to 38 working days
* Negotiations concerned personnel of I-Print Oy Source text for Eikon:
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement