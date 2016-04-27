BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Says has sold three Drug Response Predictors (DRPs) to Oncology Venture for three new selected compounds combined with MPI'S DRP for anti-cancer treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales