BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 WPP Scangroup Ltd
* FY revenue of 5.02 billion shillings versus 5.13 billion shillings year ago
* FY profit before tax 875.3 million shillings versus 912.3 million shillings a year ago Source text (j.mp/1SAG3so) Further company coverage:
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement