April 27 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls and two
safety compliance recalls in North America
* Issues recall for certain 2011-2012 Ford F-150, and 2012
Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in
North America
* Recall issued to update powertrain control module software
and inspect for certain diagnostic trouble codes
* Issuing safety recall for about 202,000 vehicles for
potential issue with the output speed sensor
* Also issues safety recall for about 81,000 2014-2015 Ford
Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles to replace
rear suspension toe links
* Issuing a safety recall for about 2,600 2016 Ford F-series
super duty vehicles to inspect and replace tires as needed
* Aware of three reports of accidents and no injuries
related to condition related to the potential issue with output
speed sensor
* Aware of one accident and one injury related to issue with
2014-2015 Ford Explorer and Ford Police Interceptor utility
vehicles
* Not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to
condition in 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles
* Issuing safety compliance recall for about 200 2007-2012
Ford Flex, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS, Mercury Sable vehicles to
replace driver airbag module
* Says issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately
40 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles to replace the driver seat track
assembly
Source text: ford.to/1qTCjLh
Further company coverage: