British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Invests $100 million in Silicon Ranch Corporation
* Has agreed to provide $100 million in growth capital to Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer, owner and operator of solar energy facilities in US, on behalf of its clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)