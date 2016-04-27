April 27 Mondelez International Inc

* CEO- Brazil sales down in Q1 due to political and economic environment

* CEO- expect operating conditions in Brazil and Russia to remain challenging for the year- conf call

* CEO- cautious about China given soft consumer environment and category trends- conf call

* CFO- there could be more opportunities like Eurazeo deal, but nothing to talk about today