British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Bank Kuznetskiy :
* FY 2015 profit for period 5.2 million roubles ($79,063.40)versus 26.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net interest income 214.9 million roubles versus 242.6 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 150.3 million roubles versus 142.2 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WSNm3P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.7700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)