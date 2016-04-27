British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Reyal Urbis SA :
* Q1 total revenue 8.8 million euros ($10.0 million) versus 45.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss 40.5 million euros versus loss 47.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 7.7 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 3.47 billion euros at end-March versus 3.40 billion euros at end-March 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)