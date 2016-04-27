BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Planet.Fr SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.8 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* 2016 target is to further improve gross operating profit to a level close to 40 pct
* 2016 objective is to confirm a net income of 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement