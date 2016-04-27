UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Objectives globally maintained for 2015-2016
* Sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2015-2016 corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities came to 990 million euros ($1.12 billion), up by 3.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.