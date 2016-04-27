April 27 Kaufman & Broad SA :

* Success of the sale by Financière Gaillon 8 (FG8) of part of its interest in Kaufman & Broad

* Placement price: 31.50 euros ($35.67) per share

* Sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for an amount of approximately 257 million euros (i.e. 8,143,758 shares)

* After placement and purchases, FG8 will hold 35.76 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital