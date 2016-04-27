British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Kaufman & Broad SA :
* Success of the sale by Financière Gaillon 8 (FG8) of part of its interest in Kaufman & Broad
* Placement price: 31.50 euros ($35.67) per share
* Sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for an amount of approximately 257 million euros (i.e. 8,143,758 shares)
* After placement and purchases, FG8 will hold 35.76 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)