BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Ipsos SA :
* Q1 revenue 386.9 million euros, up 1.9 percent
* Will be in a position to record satisfying organic growth in 2016 and to maintain its operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement