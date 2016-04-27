BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Makheia Group SA :
* FY consolidated revenue of 21.9 million euro ($24.80 million) similar to year before
* FY net profit after tax of 410,000 euro versus 320,000 euro a year ago
* FY operating income amounted to 479,000 euros against 352,000 euros in 2014, up 36 pct
* FY gross margin rate of 83.1 pct vs 79.9 pct a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement