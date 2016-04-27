April 27 Makheia Group SA :

* FY consolidated revenue of 21.9 million euro ($24.80 million) similar to year before

* FY net profit after tax of 410,000 euro versus 320,000 euro a year ago

* FY operating income amounted to 479,000 euros against 352,000 euros in 2014, up 36 pct

* FY gross margin rate of 83.1 pct vs 79.9 pct a year ago