British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 F I P P SA :
* FY net loss group share of 0.4 million euro ($452,840.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)