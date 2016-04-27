April 27 (Reuters) -

* Sharp is considering eliminating about 1,000 more jobs ahead of its takeover by taiwan's hon hai precision industry - Nikkei

* Sharp Corp may focus its downsizing on underperforming businesses or factories - Nikkei

* Sharp Corp may focus its downsizing on possibly solar power equipment and storage batteries business - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1VVHKGv (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)