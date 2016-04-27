British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi As :
* Mandates 19 banks as lead arrangers for a syndicated term loan with 367 day maturity Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)