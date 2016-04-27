British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Is Gsyo :
* Q1 net profit of 1.8 million lira ($635,458.59) versus 1.2 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 4.3 million lira versus 3.5 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8326 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)